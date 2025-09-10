Ashish Chanchlani Shares Exciting Peak Into His Directorial Debut Series Ekaki & We Can’t Wait!

Ashish Chanchlani has shared an intriguing glimpse from the dubbing studio, offering fans a behind-the-scenes peek at his much-anticipated directorial debut series, Ekaki.

The picture captures a moment of concentrated focus as Ashish fine-tunes the audio for his upcoming horror-comedy series.

Developed under his production banner, ACV Studios, Ekaki marks a bold pivot from short-form sketches to long-format storytelling. Ashish wears multiple hats for the project, director, writer, actor, and producer, demonstrating his evolving artistic ambition.

The ensemble cast features familiar faces from his digital realm, including Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Shashank Shekhar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani.

In a recent interview, Ashish has promised that the series will be released this year itself and the project is currently in post production stage. The recent poster, showing Ashish holding a lantern in a dark room with hand silhouettes emerging from all sides, has already raised excitement levels. The series will feature an ensemble cast and will be released exclusively on ACV Studios' YouTube channel. Marking Ashish's bold leap into long-format storytelling, Ekaki promises a thrilling blend of horror, humor, and suspense that fans are eagerly awaiting.