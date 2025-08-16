AskSRK | Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Gives Health Update After King Set Shoulder Injury: It’s Healing

Shah Rukh Khan recently won a National Award for 'Jawan' but updated fans on his shoulder injury during a video. Filming for his upcoming movie 'King' is delayed due to his recovery, with a release expected in 2027.

Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: Shah Rukh Khan recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in "Jawan." Despite this achievement, fans were concerned when he appeared with a sling on his arm in a video thanking them. During a #AskSRK session, he addressed these concerns by updating fans on his shoulder injury.

When asked about his shoulder's condition, Shah Rukh humorously responded, "Bearing the weight of stardom quite effectively…. ha ha. It's healing my friend, thank u so much for asking." This light-hearted reply reassured many of his followers.

Film Delays and Cast Details

The filming of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie "King" has been postponed due to his injury. An insider revealed that production is on hold to allow him time to recover before resuming shooting. The film is now expected to release in 2027.

"King" features Shah Rukh Khan as a skilled assassin involved in the criminal underworld. Suhana Khan plays his student, training for dangerous missions. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor.

Training and Action Sequences

Suhana and Shah Rukh have undergone rigorous physical training for their roles. Anil Kapoor will portray Shah Rukh's mentor and handler, guiding him through espionage and high-stakes action scenes. International action directors are involved to ensure the stunts are spectacular.

In another amusing interaction during the #AskSRK session, a fan asked what made him laugh during recovery. Shah Rukh shared a funny moment: "Somebody said now you can't spread your arms wide… toh acting kaise karoge!!!!"

This playful exchange highlights Shah Rukh's positive outlook despite the setback. His fans eagerly await both his recovery and the release of "King," which promises an exciting cinematic experience with its star-studded cast and thrilling storyline.