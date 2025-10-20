Asrani Death Reason: Veteran Actor Asrani Passes Away Just Hours After Extending Diwali Wishes



Asrani Death: As the world is busy celebrating the festival of Diwali, the entertainment industry has come with the most heartbreaking news today. Veteran actor Asrani, who is known for his role as Jailer in the iconic film Sholay, has passed away. He was 84. The new has come amid the Diwali celebrations just few hours after he had extended best wishes for the holy festival. The news of Asrani's demise was confirmed by his nephew Ashok Asrani. Needless to say, Asrani's demise has sent a wave of shock and grief among the fans.

Asrani Death Reason

According to media reports, Govardhan Asrani aka Asrani passed away due to prolonged illness and age related ailments. The media reports suggest the veteran actor breathed his last at around 4 PM today (October 20, 2025). Reportedly, Asrani's funeral took place at Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai today. To note, Asrani has worked in over 350 films in his career of five decades.

Asrani Last Social Media Post

Much to everyone's shock, the news of Asrani's sudden demise came in just hours after he had extended wises on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to his Instagram story, Asrani shared a poster featuring diyas and was captioned as 'Happy Diwali'.

Who Is Asrani?

Asrani, a well-known actor, was born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur into a Sindhi Hindu family. His journey into acting began under the guidance of Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar between 1960 and 1962. Seeking to further his career, he relocated to Mumbai. There, an unexpected encounter with Kishore Sahu and Hrishikesh Mukherjee led them to recommend formal training in acting. In addition to his work in Hindi cinema, Asrani made significant contributions to Gujarati films. From 1972 to 1984, he took on lead roles and later transitioned to character roles from 1985 until 2012. His versatility allowed him to maintain a steady presence in the industry over these decades. To note, Asrani was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.