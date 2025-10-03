Atlee Predicted Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win On The Sets of Jawan

When Jawan hit theatres, it wasn't just a film-it was a phenomenon. Under Atlee's masterful direction, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer smashed every box-office record, became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, and recently earned SRK his first-ever National Award for Best Actor. Fans were left awe-struck by the scale, emotion, and precision of his performance, proving once again how Atlee's vision can transform a film into a cultural milestone. Amidst all this hype, a fascinating behind-the-scenes revelation has now come to light.

During promotions of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, actress Sanya Malhotra revealed that while shooting for Jawan, Atlee had boldly predicted that Shah Rukh Khan would win a National Award for his performance. "Oh, he is fantastic! And when we were shooting for Jawan, Atlee sir had already predicted that Shah Rukh Khan was going to win a National Award. He used to say it with so much confidence, and look at him now. He won the National Award. He's amazing."

That prediction has now become history. Shah Rukh Khan, in a career spanning over 30 years, finally clinched the coveted National Award, a landmark achievement not only for him but also for Atlee, whose direction and storytelling provided the perfect canvas for one of SRK's most celebrated performances.

Atlee's foresight highlights his clarity as a filmmaker. Known for big-screen spectacles that balance scale with emotion, he not only delivered a record-breaking blockbuster but also crafted a performance worthy of the nation's highest recognition.

With Jawan, Atlee cemented his reputation as a filmmaker who doesn't just create hype but shapes history. As he gears up for his next directorial, AA22xA6, alongside Allu Arjun, expectations are already sky-high for another cinematic milestone.