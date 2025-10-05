Audiences Hail Single Salma Trailer For Its Fresh, Witty, And Refreshing Spin On India's Shaadi Obsession

A story that spans from the gullys of Lucknow to the paved walkways of London Single Salma takes a cheeky look at our obsession with Shaadi, especially if its 'ladki ki shaadi 'and the ladki has crossed the imaginary 'Do Not Cross' line of 30 plus. Salma Rizvi (Huma Qureshi) is an ambitious, intelligent and independent girl from Lucknow who takes up the challenge as she balances social pressures, career aspirations, family responsibilities and love. The slightly over the hill, over the top and madly in love Sikandar from Lucknow (Shreyas Talpade) and the 'open-minded' Meet (Sunny Singh) from London who falls head over heels for Salma.

Overwhelmed with love Huma Qureshi shared, "Single Salma is really close to my heart. Seeing the trailer connect with people and watching them embrace this small-town story means the world to me. What I love about Salma is that she's messy, real, and unafraid to break a few rules while chasing her own happiness. I truly hope the audience loves the film as much as we loved bringing it to life."

Shreyas Talpade shared, "It feels wonderful to be part of a comedy-drama that also carries the warmth of a love story from a small town. The love for the trailer and for Sikandar has been so encouraging. I can't wait for people to experience the story of Single Salma."

Sunny Singh shared, "The response to the trailer has been overwhelming, and it makes me even more excited for audiences to watch the full story of Single Salma. It's a film that promises both laughter and fun."

Directed by Nachiket Samant, who brings together a talented and eclectic cast creating an effervescent milieu which not only tickles the funny bone but also pulls at your heartstrings with its take on cultures, relationships and two unforgettable baraats on the same night. The just released trailer promises rip-roaring entertainment on the big screen, but the question still remains who will finally manage to officially change the relationship status of Single Salma, guess we will find that out only in the 31st of October.

Presented by Star Studio18 in association with Elemen3, Single Salma is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Saqib Saleem, Elemen3 Entertainment, Lalaland Entertainment and Firuzi Khan and Directed by Nachiket Samant starring Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade and will release in theatres on 31st October 2025.