Avneet Kaur Appreciates Love In Vietnam Co-star Shantanu Maheshwari, Says,”Our Chemistry Happened Very..."

The heart wrenching romantic musical saga Love in Vietnam has quickly become the talk of the town, with its recently launched trailer in a grand event, striking a chord with audiences. Netizens are impressed with the film's soulful music, stunning visuals, and the refreshing pairing of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur. Their chemistry has already become a major highlight,and audiences have been pouring all their love for this fresh pair.

Avneet Kaur shares her experience of working with Shantanu, how the two built their bond on screen, and even hints at a scene that she believes will leave audiences surprised. She shared,"Working with Shantanu was honestly such a wonderful experience. He's very grounded, very effortless as a performer, and that makes it so easy to connect with him on-screen. Our chemistry happened very naturally. There's one scene in the film which I think will really surprise the audience, because it's so raw and emotional, and even while shooting it, both of us felt something very real in that moment. I can't wait for people to watch it on the big screen."

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment,Global Impex and Samten Hills, Dalat. It is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.