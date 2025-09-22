Avneet Kaur Says The ‘Best Part’ Of Love In Vietnam Was Working With Farida Jalal

Avneet Kaur is on cloud nine these days, and for all the right reasons. Her latest film Love In Vietnam, co-starring the ever-charming Shantanu Maheshwari, has been receiving a heartwarming response from the audience. From their soulful performances to the crackling chemistry that shines on screen, Avneet and Shantanu have managed to strike a chord with fans, keeping them glued to the story.

But beyond the love pouring in for the film, what makes this journey extra special for Avneet is the experience she got on the sets, sharing screen space with one of the most loved veterans of Indian cinema, Farida Jalal. For Avneet, it wasn't just another project; it was a dream come true.

Known for her grace and the ability to light up every frame she's in, Farida Jalal has been everyone's favourite for decades. And for a young star like Avneet, getting to work with her was nothing short of a blessing. She has often spoken about how she admires Farida Ji, and being part of the same frame gave her memories that she'll carry for life.

Avneet has shared a heartwarming picture from the sets where she can be seen adorably side-hugging Farida Jalal. The glow on her face says it all and the joy of working with someone she deeply respects. Along with the picture, she wrote, "The best part ❤🫶🏻 getting to work with Farida mam💕💕 thank you mam for all your kind words and always putting a smile on everyone's face 🥹💕 love you so much💕"

Take a look!

Moments like these truly define the essence of an actor's journey. For Avneet, while the roaring success of Love In Vietnam is indeed a milestone, the bond she built with Farida Jalal on sets is an equally cherished takeaway.

With Love In Vietnam winning hearts and Avneet Kaur continuing to evolve as a performer, this project stands as a beautiful reminder that the best experiences in cinema are not just about box office numbers but also about the people you get to work with along the way.