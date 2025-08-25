Avneet Kaur Shines In Love In Vietnam, Fans Flood Social Media With Love And Praise

Fans are on cloud nine as the trailer of her much-awaited film Love in Vietnam has finally been unveiled, and the internet can't keep calm seeing Avneet Kaur in the film. The young starlet, who is paired opposite Shantanu Maheshwari for the first time, is being showered with love from fans who are gushing over her screen presence, charm, and sizzling chemistry with her co-star.

The film marks a unique milestone as it is the first-ever Indian-Vietnamese musical romantic drama, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and also featuring Vietnamese star Kha Ngan. Based on Sabahattin Ali's classic novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the movie promises a soulful love story that travels across borders, weaving together Vietnam's stunning landscapes with Punjab's vibrant culture.

The trailer launch today set social media abuzz. Fans flooded Instagram and Twitter with comments, clearly smitten by Avneet's effortless performance and refreshing pairing with Shantanu.

Take a look at some of their comments on Insta and X, praising Avneet, her chemistry with Shantanu, and waiting for the film to release!

But this love pouring in for Avneet isn't surprising. She has been a performer since childhood. Her big Bollywood debut in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui put her firmly on the map as a promising actor to watch out for. Beyond acting, Avneet has also built a strong digital presence with her fashion-forward social media posts and music videos, which have millions of views worldwide. Her effortless style, relatable personality, and versatility as an artist have made her one of the most talked-about Gen-Z stars in Indian entertainment. With Love in Vietnam, she now steps into the global cinematic space, taking her stardom to the next level.

The buzz around the film grew stronger after Love in Vietnam had its world premiere at the 3rd Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), where it received a standing ovation. Now, with the theatrical release set for 12 September, excitement is only multiplying.

As the countdown to release begins, one thing is certain, Avneet Kaur has captured the spotlight, and fans can't wait to experience her journey of love, music, and emotions in Love in Vietnam.