Award-Winning Filmmaker Dheeraj Jindal Premiered His New Short Film ‘Momo Deal’

Acclaimed filmmaker Dheeraj Jindal, known for his evocative storytelling across genres besides his recent directorial success with Netflix's 'Indian Predator', The Diary of a Serial Killer, released his latest short film, 'Momo Deal'. The much-anticipated project, already making waves on the international festival circuit, released on August 8, 2025 on Royal Stag Barrel Select Shorts.

Just as it was meant to, blending friendship, farewells, and a dash of humour, Momo Deal premieres at the perfect time, around friendship day.

Momo Deal tells the moving story of Naman, a reserved young man grappling with the sudden loss of his best friend, Mahima. In an unexpected and surreal twist, Naman finds himself spending one unforgettable night wandering the colourful streets of Jaipur with Mahima's ghost honouring her final wish and sharing a plate of momos. What follows is a fun journey through loss, friendship, and the importance of sharing our feelings before it is too late.

"This film touches on a raw nerve of friendship," says Dheeraj Jindal. "It is a fresh, light-hearted take on an otherwise grim subject. I wanted to explore how we process loss and how far we are willing to go for the people we love, even after they are gone."

The short film has already been recognized at several prestigious festivals around the world. It was officially selected at the Garofano Rosso Film Festival in Italy, Accra Indie Filmfest in Ghana, the DC South Asian Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto. It also brought home major accolades, including Best Director at the Karnataka Youth International Short Film Festival and the Golden Elephant Award at the Ooty Short Film Festival.

This release marks Dheeraj's return to short films after the critical success of directing a season of Indian Predator, reinforcing his commitment to storytelling in all forms.

Jindal's reputation in the short film space is formidable. His debut, The School Bag, starring Rasika Dugal was a global success screened at 106 international festivals across 24 countries, winning 44 awards including multiple Best Director honours. Since then, he has continued to craft compelling shorts like Baj Gai Seeti (featuring Gulshan Grover), Vikalp (starring Neha Sharma), and PAASH (with Abhishek Banerjee), the latter of which qualified for Oscar consideration.

As a producer, the talented filmmaker also directed acclaimed projects such as Sorry Bhaisaab (Filmfare Award winner), Anahut (winner of 30+ awards, including the Critics' Choice Filmfare Award), and Katran starring Piyush Mishra.

Filming the Momo Deal presented its own unique challenges. Shot entirely on live locations in Jaipur, the city's vibrant energy and unpredictable atmosphere became essential to the film's authenticity.

"Capturing the real texture of Jaipur on a tight schedule was tough, but it also brought a rawness and beauty that elevates the story," says Jindal.