Ayush Sanjeev About Working On Var Var Che Swayamvar, Says, “So Happy to See Young Producers..."

Actor Ayush Sanjeev, who was recently seen in Var Var Che Swayamvar under Unity Culture Productions, opened up about his journey and experience working on this unique project. Known for his grounded personality and candid insights, Ayush shared his thoughts on the challenges of vertical format content, his approach toward building characters, and his admiration for the young producers of the show, Dissha Pardeshi and Aaruush Raje.

Speaking about working in the vertical format, Ayush admitted it came with its own set of challenges. "It is as challenging as any other television soap format show. Also, if you have long hands like mine, they tend to go out of frame," he said with a laugh, highlighting the technical aspects that actors must adapt to in new-age storytelling.

When asked about his process and takeaways from his role in Var Var Che Swayamvar, Ayush explained that he doesn't usually follow a set method. "I usually don't have any process; I totally depend on the material provided. The takeaway would be, 'change is the only constant,'" he reflected, underlining the importance of adaptability both on and off screen.

On his experience working with Unity Culture Productions, Ayush was all praise for the team and especially for the young producers behind the show. "Wonderful, loved their energy and I am so happy to see young producers. They are from my batch of artists, so I had lengthy conversations with both of them on set regarding so many things. Altogether, I had a really good time, also, the party is still pending :)" he said warmly.

With Var Var Che Swayamvar streaming now on Bullet App, Ayush's words reflect both the passion and camaraderie that went into creating the project.