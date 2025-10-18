CONFIRMED: Ayushmann-Sharvari In Uunchai Makers' Next; Sooraj Barjatya Film Goes On Floors Next Month

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for Thamma, which is all set to release this Diwali, that is, on October 21. Ten days after the release of the horror comedy, the talented actor will start filming for blockbuster director Sooraj Barjatya's yet-untitled family film. It will be produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

A source informed, "After Uunchai (2022), Sooraj Barjatya's last film, Rajshri Productions has decided to join hands once again with Mahaveer Jain Films. Both Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain had a wonderful time working with each other on Uunchai and hence, they decided to collaborate yet again."

The source continued, "The film goes on floors on November 1. It is a romantic family entertainer and would have the trademark Sooraj Barjatya stamp. Besides Ayushmann, it also stars Sharvari." The film is presented and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Anita Gurnani.

This family entertainer marks Mahaveer Jain's next big venture after Naagzilla. Starring Kartik Aaryan, it is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is made in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Sharvari, meanwhile, is also gearing up for the release of YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film, Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. It will be released in cinemas on Christmas this year.

Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana attended the first day of the silver jubilee edition of FICCI Frames 2025. At his session, he confirmed for the first time that he had signed Sooraj Barjatya's next. He said, "As for my line-up, Thamma is my first big Diwali release. It would be followed by a Sooraj Barjatya film, which is for a wider audience. Then I am also doing a Dharma film, which also would be for a wider audience."