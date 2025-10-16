Ayushmann Reacts To Thamma vs Lokah Comparisons: Ours Is More Massy; It's Different

As 'Thamma' and 'Lokah' gear up for release this Diwali, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna highlight the unique narratives of both horror-comedy films, each targeting distinct audience preferences.



Anticipation is building for the Diwali release of "Thamma," featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. This film, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, combines romance with supernatural elements. As its release approaches, comparisons with the Malayalam hit "Lokah Chapter 1" have intensified. Both films explore vampire themes but promise distinct experiences for audiences.

In a recent interview, Ayushmann and Rashmika addressed these comparisons. Ayushmann noted that while he enjoyed "Lokah," "Thamma" has a broader appeal. He mentioned, "We are high on comedy. Though I enjoyed Lokah, but I also feel that, I was shooting in Allahabad at that time, and it was not released there. So ours is a more massy film because it penetrates down to the Hindi-speaking markets also," he told Galatta Plus.

Distinct Experiences Await Audiences

Rashmika echoed Ayushmann's sentiments by highlighting the unique nature of both films. She stated, "Having DQ (Dulquer Salmaan) and Thomas (Tovino), and Kalyani just doing their thing, it was a different world altogether. Knowing what we have in store and knowing where we are coming from, I can promise you that it's going to be a different experience. You can't put both the films together."

"Thamma" is the fifth installment in its universe and focuses on a vampire romance storyline. In contrast, "Lokah" centered around Kalliyankattu Neeli, another vampire tale but with different cultural nuances. The two films cater to diverse audience preferences within the horror-comedy genre.

Ayushmann further elaborated on how "Thamma" stands apart from "Lokah." He explained that while "Lokah" might attract certain multiplex viewers, "Thamma" offers a unique genesis and narrative style. He added that there are minimal similarities between the two films.

The actors' comments suggest that while both movies share thematic elements, they offer distinct cinematic journeys. With its blend of humour and supernatural intrigue, "Thamma" aims to captivate Hindi-speaking audiences across various regions.

The excitement surrounding these releases highlights the growing interest in horror comedies in Indian cinema. As audiences eagerly await Diwali for "Thamma," discussions about its impact compared to "Lokah" continue to unfold.