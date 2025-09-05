Baaghi 4 Cast Fees: How Much Did Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa & Others Charge For 70Cr Film

Baaghi 4 Cast Fees: Baaghi 4 hit theaters on Friday, September 4, 2025, and has quickly become the talk of the town. Surprisingly, the film is receiving praise for its engaging storyline, as well as the impressive performances and high-octane action sequences delivered by Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff. Given the film's apparent quality and the buzz surrounding it, it's only natural to assume that the actors, especially the leads, commanded significant fees for their roles. With Tiger Shroff headlining the project, it's expected that he earned the highest paycheck among the cast. Let's take a closer look at the remuneration of the Baaghi 4 cast below.

Baaghi 4 Cast Fees

Do you know exactly how much Tiger Shroff charged for Baaghi 4? According to a report by Asianet News, the actor received a whopping fee of Rs. 20 crore for his role in the film.

Sanjay Dutt who is the villain in the movie, reportedly took home 5.5 crores for Baaghi 4.

There are two main actors in the movie, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. Both were reportedly given an equal amount for Baaghi 4. Harnaaz and Sonam reportedly took 1 crore for working on the movie.

Shreyas Talpade and Saurabh Sachdeva were seen playing an important role in Baaghi 4. Shreya reportedly took 1 crore while Saurabh took 50 lakhs for Baaghi 4.

Baaghi 4 Budget

According to a report by Filmibeat, Baaghi 4 was made on a massive budget of around Rs. 70 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in the Baaghi franchise. The makers invested heavily in high-octane action sequences, exotic locations, and top-tier VFX to elevate the cinematic experience. A significant portion of the budget also went into the film's international shoot, which took place across Mumbai and Saudi Arabia, adding to the film's visual scale. With Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt leading the cast, the production spared no expense to deliver a full-fledged action entertainer to the audience.