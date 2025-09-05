Baaghi 4 Ending Explained: Did Ronny & Alisha Unite? Sanjay Dutt & Tiger Shroff Showdown Brings Thrill

Baaghi 4 Ending Explained: Released on September 5, 2025, Baaghi 4 has been receiving a decent response from audiences. The story begins with Ronny surviving a deadly train crash, only to be haunted by memories of Alisha, the woman he loves and believes to be dead. But is she really gone? As the mystery unravels, questions arise - is Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu) actually alive, and if so, why was Ronny (Tiger Shroff) led to believe otherwise? Does the film build up to a dramatic showdown between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt? Let's dive into the ending of Baaghi 4 explained.

Baaghi 4 Ending Explained

Sanjay Dutt's Backstory Revealed

Towards the end of the movie, it is revealed that Sanjay Dutt had a girlfriend who looked similar to Alisha. Seeing Alisha for the first time, made him think of her. Therefore, he decided to keep Alisha to himself by hook or crook.

Did Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt Have A Showdown In The End, Who Wins?

Yes, Tiger Shroff & Sanjay Dutt have a showdown in the end. And, obviously we expect the lead to win. But, you will have to watch the movie to know who actually wins in the end.

Did Ronny Finally Get Alisha In The End?

In the film, Alisha and Sanjay Dutt's character make a bet about Ronny- while Sanjay believes Ronny will eventually forget about him, Alisha believes the opposite. At the end of Baaghi 4, Ronny discovers that Alisha is, in fact, alive, but does he actually reunite with her? Throughout the film, Ronny is on a relentless quest to uncover the truth: is Alisha still alive, and if so, where has she been all this time? Ronny gets all the answers in the end. Watch the movie, Baaghi 4, to know whether Ronny reunites with Alisha or not in the end.