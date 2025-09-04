Baaghi 4 FIRST Review: Is Tiger Shroff's Film A Jhakkas Masala Entertainer? 3 Tweets To Check Before Release

Baaghi 4 first review: September will kick-start with a bang as several highly anticipated films are releasing in the month. Baaghi 4, The Conjuring: The Last Rites, The Bengal Files, Ghaati, and Madharaasi are all set to take the audience on a fun-filled ride. Cinephiles have a plethora of options to choose from.

While August was all about Coolie Vs War 2 and Hridiyapoorvam vs Lokah box office clash, September will offer us another clash of the titans. Baaghi 4 will lock horns with The Bengal Files in the cinema halls. Considering the buzz and advance booking sales, it is safe to assume that Baaghi 4 has gained a solid edge over its other competitors in the Hindi-speaking belts.

Tiger Shroff delivered two successful hits with Baaghi and Baaghi 2. Baaghi 3 suffered a blow due to the COVID-19 lockdown as the theatres were closed to combat the pandemic. If trade experts like Rohit Jaiswal are to be believed, Baaghi 4 will earn in double digits, minting over Rs 14 crore on the opening day. If the numbers turn out to be true, this would be mean that the film performed better than other releases of 2025.

BAAGHI 4 REVIEW BEFORE RELEASE: TIGER SHROFF'S FILM IS PAISA VASOOL FILM- 3 TWEETS

Before watching Baaghi 4, you need to check out the first review of the film. Tweets sharing the review of Baaghi 4 are going viral on the internet before the release.

YouTuber Ravi Chaudhary called Baaghi 4 'a full paisa vasool film', giving it a rating of 4.5 out of 5. He mentioned that the action thriller took some time in picking up pace in the first half but it delivered solid content in the second half.

Ravi Chaudhary tweeted, "#Baaghi4 and honestly, full paisa vasool 🔥⭐ Rating: 4.5/5

#TigerShroff ka action next level hai, har scene me energy feel hoti hai

First half me thoda time lagta hai pace pick karne me, lekin second half me dhamaka hai - emotions + action dono mast. Harnaaz Sandhu fresh aur impressive lagi apni debut me, Sonam Bajwa screen pe natural lagi, aur Sanjay Dutt villain ke role me ekdum zabardast - uski entry hi goosebumps wali hai. Music thoda average laga, lekin background score fight scenes ko aur intense banata hai Climax solid tha, audience se taaliyan nikalwa di.

Action and Violence - Full Action with Violence, VFX amazing work.

Direction and Screenplay is Good by A Harsha 🔥

Big Face off Between #SanjayDutt VS #TigerShroff (sic)."

He added that if the viewers like action and masala films, they will definitely watch Baaghu 4.

Another X user Kuldeep Gadhvi described Baaghi as a 'masala entertainer', stating that action and dialogue were on fire. He called Sanjay Dutt a 'fabulous' villain.

Umair Sandhu, who claims to be an overseas censor board member, said that Baaghi is an average film. He said that the film features non-stop violent action stunts.

Baaghi 4 is expected to feature an epic face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa as female leads.

Do share your reviews after watching the film with Filmibeat?