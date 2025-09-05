Baaghi 4 Overseas Review: Tiger Shroff's Film Is Strictly Average With Violent Action Stunts But Story Is….

Baaghi 4 Overseas Review: Tiger Shroff has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days and rightfully so. The handsome hunk, who has successfully carved a niche as an action star, is here with a yet another action thriller and his massive fan following can't keep calm. We are talking about Baaghi 4 which is the fourth installment of the popular Baaghi franchise. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 features Tiger reprising his role of Ronny once again on the big screen.

Apart from Tiger, Baaghi 3 also features Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. On the other hand, the movie features Sonam Bajwa as the female lead along with former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu is making her big Bollywood debut with this much anticipated film. Interestingly, Baaghi 4 marks Tiger's first collaboration with Snajay Dutt and their face off has been the key element of the movie. On the other hand, Tiger's sizzling chemistry with Harnaaz has managed to set the screens on fire. While Baaghi 4 has witnessed a worldwide release, we have got our hands on the overseas review of the film

Baaghi 4 Overseas Censor Board Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, self proclaiemd critic Umari Sandhu gave Baaghi 4 just 2 stars and tweeted, "First Review #Baaghi4 : Strictly Average flick for Single Screen Audiences. Non stop full on Violent Action Stunts. Story & Screenplay is also below average. #YehMeraHusn Song is ROCKING !! Overall, A B Grade Mass Masala movie. #TigerShroff & #SanjayDutt acted poor".

— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 2, 2025

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Baaghi 4, which marks the debut of director A Harsha, is said to be an unofficial remake of two films - Bengali film Challenge (2009) and Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013). However, no official announcement has been made about it. Let us know in the comments section below if you liked Baaghi 4 or not.