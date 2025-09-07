Baaghi 4: Sanjay Dutt Reveals Why He Agreed To Do Tiger Shroff's Starrer; Says 'It Moved Me In A Way...'

Sanjay Dutt reveals his motivation and rigorous preparation for his role in Baaghi 4. The film, set for release on September 5, 2025, promises intense action and emotional storytelling.



Sanjay Dutt has shared insights into his role in the upcoming film Baaghi 4, where he stars alongside Tiger Shroff. The actor mentioned that the script resonated with him deeply, reminiscent of his experience with Vaastav. This latest installment in Sajid Nadiadwala's action series promises intense action and emotional depth, featuring pivotal roles by Sonam Bajwa and Harnaz Sandhu.

Sanjay Dutt's Motivation for Baaghi 4

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sanjay Dutt explained what attracted him to this project. He expressed that the storyline had a significant impact on him. "My character in Baaghi 4 is extremely intense and brutal, yet you will feel for him by the time you leave the theatre," he said. "When I first heard the script, it moved me in a way I had not felt since Vaastav—it's been a long time since I experienced that."

Preparation and Challenges

Dutt revealed that he underwent rigorous preparation for his role in Baaghi 4. He pushed himself both physically and emotionally to fit the character's demands. "For this role, I really pushed myself: I bulked up, went through rigorous training, and worked incredibly hard," he explained. Working alongside Tiger Shroff's youthful energy made him feel rejuvenated and like a newcomer on set.

Anticipated Release

Baaghi 4 is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, 2025. With advance bookings already open, there's anticipation for another box office success. Sanjay Dutt expressed hope that audiences will enjoy this special film. The movie blends large-scale action sequences with an emotional love story, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

The film is directed by A. Harsha and marks another chapter in the successful Baaghi franchise. It features Tiger Shroff reprising his role as Ronnie, facing off against Dutt's formidable character. The filmmakers aim to deliver an adrenaline-pumping yet heartfelt narrative that expands the series' horizons.

Baaghi 4 aims to captivate audiences with its mix of action and romance while showcasing Sanjay Dutt's compelling performance alongside Tiger Shroff's dynamic presence.