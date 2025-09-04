Baaghi 4 Song: Tiger Shroff And Harnaaz Sandhu Starrer 'MARAJAANA' Track Is Out Now

Tiger Shroff starrer, Baaghi 4 is just a day ahead of its release with a solid advance bookings. One of the biggest action-franchises of Bollywood, the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala has dropped the new song from the film titled Marjaana.

Marjaana, bares the heart of the film where love, loss, and longing collide. It carries the weight of sacrifice, the ache of love, and the quiet resolve that keeps the lead characters going. With voices like B Praak and Siddhant Mishraa weaving through Sameer Anjaan's powerful verses, this melody grips you-beautiful and raw.

The song showcases Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5th September.