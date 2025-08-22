Baaghi 4 Song: Tiger Shroff And Harnaaz Sandhu's ‘Bahli Sohni' Track From Sajid Nadiadwala's Film Is Out Now!

Get ready to vibe with the grooviest track of the season-'Bahli Sohni' from Sajid Nadiadwala's action-packed romantic saga Baaghi 4. The song features the hottest onscreen pair, Tiger Shroff and the gorgeous Harnaaz Sandhu, who are here to set the dance floor on fire.

After the soulful success of Guzaara, Bahli Sohni cranks up the energy, adding a vibrant flavor to the Baaghi 4 music album. Packed with an irresistible hookstep, it's tailor-made for wedding celebrations, club nights, and every playlist in between.

Choreographed by the evergreen Farah Khan, the song is sung by Mani Moudgill, Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi, with lyrics and music by Mani Moudgill & Badshah. The soundtrack of Baaghi 4, presented by T-Series, is already shaping up to be one of the biggest music albums of the year.

With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5th September