Baaghi 4 X Review: Is Tiger Shroff's Film Dhamakedaar Or Just A Disappointment? Check Tweet Before Watching It

Baaghi 4 X Review: Tiger Shroff, who last appeared in Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Singam Again in 2024, is back in the spotlight with his latest film. We are talking about Baaghi 4. Interestingly, after fans missed him in Hrithik Roshan's War 2, Baaghi 4 has managed to generate a substantial buzz in the town and fans have been eagerly waiting to witness Tiger's charm on the big screen again. This action thriller is the fourth installment of the popular Baaghi series. Tiger reprises his role as Ronny, with Sajid Nadiadwala writing and producing, and newcomer A Harsha directing it.

Adding to the buzz, Baaghi 4 stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and former beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu. This film marks Harnaaz's debut in action thriller. Notably, it is Tiger's first collaboration with Sanjay Dutt, and their on-screen confrontation is a major highlight of the movie. Meanwhile, Tiger's chemistry with Harnaaz has also caught the audience's attention. The anticipation surrounding Baaghi 4 has been significant. And as Baaghi 4 has finally hit the screens, here's what the audience has to say about this Tiger starrer

Baaghi 4 Twitter Review

Taking to a micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#Baaghi4FirstReview 2/5⭐𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴. It's a boring Senseless action drama movie".

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 4, Tiger told Bollywood Hungama, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response. The last few years have definitely not been easy, but it's been such a learning curve. I think because of it, I've sort of become a better artist. We've honestly given our thousand percent on this one. I'm just so grateful God has blessed the Baaghi franchise. The fact that it has reached its fourth instalment is a very, very big deal for me".