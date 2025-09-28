Get Updates
Balaji Telefilms’ Winning Streak Continues: From National Awards to 13 Filmfare Nods

By
Balaji Telefilms Winning Streak Continues

Front and centre is The Buckingham Murders, with Kareena Kapoor Khan leading the charge. The film has grabbed Critics' Best Film for Hansal Mehta, Critics' Best Actor (Female) for Kareena, plus technical nods in background score, cinematography and sound design.

Not far behind is Dibakar Banerjee's daring Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which has stirred buzz with nominations for Best Story, Production Design, Sound Design, Editing and a star-making Debut Male nod for Abhinav Singh.

And then comes the glossy entertainer Crew, which doubles the drama with Best Actress nominations for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, alongside a nod for Best Costume that nails its glam appeal.

From gritty thrillers to bold experiments and stylish blockbusters, Balaji Telefilms has proved it owns every shade of cinema. With 13 Filmfare nominations under its belt - right after its National Awards triumph - the studio isn't just part of the conversation... it is the conversation.

