Bandar: Anurag Kashyap Praises Bobby Deol’s Complete Surrender in Upcoming Film: He's So Vulnerable In The...

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all praise for actor Bobby Deol's raw and fearless performance in their upcoming film Bandar. Known for pushing boundaries with his unconventional narratives, Kashyap described Deol's involvement in the film as a profound transformation, both emotionally and artistically.

Calling it one of Bobby Deol's most vulnerable performances to date, Kashyap highlighted the actor's fearless approach to the role, especially after a recent resurgence in his mainstream career. "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he's getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.' Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.' He's so vulnerable in the film - so emotionally naked," Anurag Kashyap shared.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, known for cult classics like "Gangs of Wasseypur," "Black Friday," and "Ugly," brings his signature raw storytelling style to this new project. Bobby Deol, who has been experiencing a remarkable career resurgence, leads the ensemble cast alongside acclaimed actresses Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has backed successful films including "Veere Di Wedding" (2018) and "CTRL" (2024), continues his track record of backing unique stories. Dwivedi is also producing the upcoming fantasy drama "Naagin" starring Shraddha Kapoor. The release date of Bandar is yet to be announced.