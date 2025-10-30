Battle Of Galwan: Amitabh Bachchan To Reunite With Salman AGAIN? Big B's Viral On-Set Pic Sparks Speculations

Photo Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan, @beingsalmankhan, @lakhiaapoorva

Amitabh Bachchan Battle Of Galwan Set Photo: Ever since the announcement, Salman Khan's next, Battle Of Galwan, has been grabbing all the attention - and rightfully so! One of the most anticipated Hindi movies, the war-drama is being directed by Apporva Lakhia, and produced by Khan under his banner, Salman Khan Films. Amidst the buzz, a recent photo of megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the Battle Of Galwan sets has piqued everyone's curiosity, sparking widespread speculations among fans. Is Amitabh Bachchan a part of Battle Of Galwan? Are Big B and Salman Khan reuniting once again on the big screen? Or is the legendary actor making a special cameo in Salman's upcoming war drama? - The internet is buzzing with these questions, and honestly, we're just as curious! Read on...

Battle Of Galwan Plotline, Release Date Updates

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia (Haseena Parkar, Mission Istaanbul and Shootout At Lokhandwala fame), and headlined by Salman Khan, the upcoming Bollywood war drama Battle Of Galwan has been making a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. Salman Khan's first-look from the film, featuring the 59-year-old superstar in a never-seen-before avatar, has been well-received by the audience.

As per reports, the highly anticipated film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. While the makers are yet to officially announce the release date of the film, it is being speculated that the Salman Khan-starrer will hit cinemas next year (2026).

Is Amitabh Bachchan A Part Of Battle Of Galwan? Big B's Viral Pic From Sets Sparks Buzz

Recently, Salman Khan concluded the 45-day intense schedule for Battle Of Galwan. Announcing the schedule wrap, director Apoorva took to his Instagram and shared some BTS pictures on his stories. What caught everyone's attention was a candid picture of Amitabh Bachchan engaging in a chat with Apoorva, sparking speculations of him being a part of the film.

Sharing the on-set pic with Big B, the director captioned it, "Guess what he is telling me? #legendonsettoday (sic)."

Ever since then, fans have been wondering if Amitabh Bachchan has joined the cast of Salman's Battle Of Galwan.Reating to the viral photo, one of the Twitter users wrote, " "IS IT HAPPENING FOR REAL ?! Are we actually getting Salman khan x Amitabh Bachchan back together after so long.. this is gonna be huge if true (sic)."

Buzzing with excitement, one of the Reddit users wrote, "Is he going to play a character in the movie or be a narrator? If he is having a character in the movie, it will be exciting to see him and Salman Khan share the screen after so long."

Meanwhile, another Redditor claimed, "The sets for Battle of Galwan and KBC are in Film City. Apoorva Lakhia may have met AB during the shoot. There are rumours that Govinda might also make a cameo. Since Salman is currently shooting only one film, he was likely referring to BOG."

Battle Of Galwan Shooting Update: Govinda Joins The Cast?

As per a Bollywood Bubble report, after the intense Ladakh schedule, Khan had started shooting for the Mumbai schedule from October 12. Recently, several reports claimed that Govinda had also joined the Battle Of Galwan cast and started shooting for the same.

The speculations started when Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja appeared on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode and hinted at the 'Partner' duo reuniting for a project. Even though they didn't name the project, netizens are convinced that they were talking about Battle of Galwan.