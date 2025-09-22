Bhushan Kumar And T-Series Unveils The First Episode Of Mixtape Bhakti With Tulsi Kumar & Jaya Kishori

Bhushan Kumar and T-Series proudly present the first episode of its devotional musical series, Mixtape Bhakti, a brand-new chapter in the superhit Mixtape franchise. While Mixtape has previously redefined how audiences experience popular songs through unique medleys and soulful collaborations, this time the property enters the devotional space for the very first time, bringing Tulsi Kumar and Jaya Kishori together for a special musical union in Mixtape Bhakti.

Mixtape Bhakti blends timeless spirituality with contemporary soundscapes, uniting India's most beloved voices to revive classic bhajans in refreshing duets. With modern arrangements, evocative visuals, and deep respect for tradition, the series connects audiences across generations while carrying forward the rich legacy of Bhakti sangeet. The opening episode sets the tone for this spiritual journey with the divine collaboration of Tulsi Kumar and Jaya Kishori, who come together for the very first time to perform a medley of two iconic Mata bhajans - Aa Maa Aa Tujhe Dil Ne Pukara and Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar. Rooted in devotion to Maa Durga, this soulful offering reflects purity, surrender, and celebration of divine energy, and is visualized in the color red, symbolizing strength, divinity, and auspiciousness. With powerful vocals, graceful presentation, and an immersive sound design, the episode creates an atmosphere of both reverence and joy, resonating perfectly with the festive spirit of Navratri.

Speaking about her experience, Tulsi Kumar said, "Being a part of the very first episode of Mixtape Bhakti feels truly special to me. My connection with spiritual music began in childhood, when I first felt its power through my father's devotion, and that feeling has stayed with me ever since. Singing in devotion to Maa Durga always fills my heart with gratitude and positive energy. 'Aa Maa Aa Tujhe Dil Ne Pukara' and 'Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar Bhawani' are songs I've grown up listening to, and performing them takes me into a space of prayer, surrender, and deep connection."

(Mixtape Bhakti mere liye bohot hi special hai. Mera spiritual music se connection bachpan se hi shuru hua tha, jab maine apne papa ki bhakti ke zariye iska asar mehsoos kiya, aur woh feeling aaj tak mere saath hai. Maa Durga ke liye gaana hamesha mere dil ko gratitude aur positive energy se bhar deta hai. 'Aa Maa Aa Tujhe Dil Ne Pukara' aur 'Pyara Saja Hai Tera Dwar Bhawani' woh bhajan hain jo maine bachpan se sune hain, aur unhe perform karna mere liye ek prayer, surrender aur deep spiritual connection ki journey hai.)

Jaya Kishori added, "Bhakti sangeet has always been a way to connect the heart directly with the Divine. Through Mixtape Bhakti, we have tried to bring these traditional Mata bhajans to today's youth in a new style, without altering their sanctity. For me, this collaboration has been a very personal and spiritual journey, and I sincerely thank T-Series for giving me the opportunity to be a part of it."

(Bhakti sangeet hamesha se hi dil ko seedha Bhagwan se jodne ka ek zariya raha hai. Mixtape Bhakti ke through humne koshish ki hai ki Maa ke ye purane bhajan ek naye andaaz mein aaj ke youth tak pahunchein, bina unki pavitrata ko badle. Mere liye yeh collaboration ek bohot hi personal aur spiritual journey rahi hai aur main Tseries ko thank you bolti hun ki unhone ne mujhe isse judne ka mauka diya).

The first episode of Mixtape Bhakti featuring Tulsi Kumar and Jaya Kishori is now streaming exclusively on T-Series' YouTube channel, released today to mark the beginning of Navratri celebrations. With this, Mixtape Bhakti promises to be not just a musical series, but an experience of devotion, faith, and timeless spirituality.