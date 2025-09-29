Bhuvan Bam Is The Lead Actor In Karan Johar's Upcoming Film - The Dharma Secret Is Out

Karan Johar might have let slip one of Bollywood's biggest secrets! During a candid chat with comedian Zarna Garg, KJo was busy praising Bhuvan Bam when he casually dropped the bomb: "He's been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he's doing a film for us as the lead actor."

This marks a huge milestone for Bhuvan from being one of India's most celebrated YouTubers to stepping into the mainstream as the lead actor in a Dharma Production. Fans on social media are thrilled at the announcement, celebrating this leap in his career. Bhuvan represents a new era of digital talent breaking into Indian cinema.

While the film's title is still under wraps, the collaboration between Karan Johar and Bhuvan Bam is already creating major buzz. With his talent, heart, and growing industry recognition, Bhuvan Bam is no longer just a content creator he's a rising star in Indian cinema.