Bipasha Has A Classy Reply To Mrunal Thakur's Viral 'Manly Muscles' Remark: Strong Women Lift Each Other Up

Bipasha Basu responds to derogatory remarks from Mrunal Thakur by advocating for women's physical strength. Her message encourages breaking stereotypes and fostering solidarity among women.

Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to inspire women to embrace physical strength. Her message came after a resurfaced video of Mrunal Thakur, where Mrunal made derogatory comments about Bipasha's muscular physique, went viral. In the video, Mrunal referred to Bipasha as "manly" due to her muscles and questioned if anyone would want to marry someone with such a build.

In response, Bipasha shared a story on Instagram encouraging women to develop their muscles for both physical and mental well-being. She emphasized the importance of breaking outdated stereotypes that suggest women shouldn't appear strong or physically powerful. Her message was clear: "Strong women lift each other up... Get those muscles beautiful ladies... we should be strong."

Bipasha's Career and Personal Life

While Bipasha has been away from the film scene, she last appeared in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020 alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover. Her previous theatrical release was 'Alone' in 2015, where she played dual roles in a horror-drama. The couple tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter Devi in November 2022.

Mrunal Thakur faced backlash for her past remarks about Bipasha. Following this, she posted pictures from a recent photoshoot with the caption "Stop staring." Mrunal's last appearance was in 'Son of Sardaar 2', starring Ajay Devgn and featuring an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra.

Reception of 'Son of Sardaar 2'

The film 'Son of Sardaar 2' aimed to deliver comedy, drama, patriotism, and romance but received mixed reviews. India Today described it as a family entertainer that struggled with storytelling and lacked the charm of its predecessor. Despite its efforts, it was seen as an uneven experience.

Bipasha's empowering message serves as a reminder for women to embrace their strength and challenge societal norms about femininity. Her call for solidarity among women highlights the importance of supporting one another in breaking free from traditional constraints.