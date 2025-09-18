Birthday Special: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Love For Animals & The Planet

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has carved a niche for herself with impactful performances on screen, but off screen, she's equally admired for her compassion and mindful choices. On her birthday, we look at how the actress channels her love for animals and the environment into her everyday life.

Her bond with Mija

Anyone who follows Akansha on social media knows about her pet dog Mija. She often shares adorable glimpses with her furry friend, using those moments to also remind fans about the importance of adoption over buying pets.

Thoughtful gestures

Even when it comes to birthdays and special occasions, Akansha keeps it meaningful. In fact, close friends like Vaani Kapoor have donated to animal charities in her name-something that reflects just how much the cause is tied to her personality.

Eco-friendly choices

Be it celebrating Holi with organic colours, avoiding water wastage, or talking about small lifestyle tweaks like cutting down shower time or choosing cruelty-free products, Akansha believes little steps go a long way.

Using her platform wisely

Through interviews and posts, she often drops simple reminders about being kinder to the planet and its creatures. It's never preachy, just Akansha being herself-practical, caring, and consistent.

Her philosophy

As she once summed up beautifully: "Small steps matter." And that really seems to be the mantra she lives by-choosing to be mindful without making it overwhelming.