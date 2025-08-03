Birthday Special: Maniesh Paul's Upcoming Power Packed Lineups

As the ever-versatile Maniesh Paul celebrates his birthday today, he's doing more than cutting cake - he's carving out a bold new chapter in his film career. Known for his wit, spontaneity, and screen-stealing presence, Maniesh is stepping into the spotlight with an exciting slate of upcoming projects, each showcasing a different shade of his talent. And this time, he's turning heads not just with his humour - but with his edge.

Up first is Karan Johar's romantic family entertainer Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where Maniesh joins Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a Dharma-style narrative full of love, laughs, and family drama. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is expected to highlight Maniesh's comedic brilliance and emotional range in equal measure.

Following closely is David Dhawan's youth-centric mass entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - a film brimming with music, masti, and moments tailor-made for Maniesh's high-energy persona. In what is being described as a scene-stealing role, he's all set to light up the screen once again with Varun Dhawan in a pairing fans can't wait to watch.

Adding a whole new dimension to his career graph, Maniesh Paul recently unveiled a bold new avatar - a dark, brooding villain look that left fans and industry insiders equally stunned. Ditching his usual affable charm for intense eyes, rugged styling, and a menacing vibe, the pictures have already gone viral, sparking speculation about an upcoming action or thriller project in the works.

The transformation is a clear sign that Maniesh is ready to break the mould - stepping beyond comic relief into characters with power, grit, and dramatic weight.

From reality show hosting to scene-stealing comic timing, Maniesh has long held his own in the entertainment space. But now, with diverse roles, a bold visual transformation, and back-to-back big-ticket releases, he's carving out a refreshed, risk-taking identity as an actor.

And with his off-screen chemistry with Varun Dhawan translating into a double blast at the box office, 2025 could very well be the year of Maniesh Paul.