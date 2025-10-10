Bobby Deol Receives Heartfelt Praise From Father Dharmendra: “Now you understand yourself & your capabilities"

Bobby Deol is currently winning hearts and critical acclaim for his intense portrayal of Ajay Talwar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The film, which delves into the gritty underbelly of the film industry, has showcased a layered, nuanced side of Bobby's acting, earning him praise from critics and audiences alike for bringing depth and authenticity to his character.

Bobby Deol opens up on career journey and father Dharmendra's praise; in a candid conversation on The Right Angle, Season 2 with Sonal Kalra, produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Bobby Deol reflected on the highs and lows of his acting career and shared heartfelt moments about his father, legendary actor Dharmendra's support.

Speaking about his journey, Bobby said," My father has always appreciated my work, often telling me, "Think and do your work well." Over the past 5-7 years, my craft has evolved, and about a year ago, he said something that deeply moved me: "Now you understand yourself as an actor, now you know your capabilities. I am very happy. My Bobby, you were always like this, but now you have truly understood yourself."

Bobby's reflections come at a time when he continues to carve a niche for himself, proving that perseverance and passion often speak louder than the ups and downs of a long career in Bollywood.