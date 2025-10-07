Bobby Reacts To Reports About Him Overshadowing Ranbir In Animal: Agar Wo 3 Ghante Nahi Sambhaal Paata To....

Bobby Deol reflects on his role in Animal, highlighting Ranbir Kapoor's pivotal performance. He emphasizes the significance of strong characters in action films and hints at the upcoming sequel, Animal Park, where Kapoor will take on dual roles.

Bobby Deol's intense performance in the film "Animal" has sparked discussions about him overshadowing Ranbir Kapoor. Despite his limited screen time, Deol's portrayal of Abraar left a significant mark. However, he humbly attributes the movie's success to Ranbir Kapoor's role, stating that his own impact would have been negligible without Kapoor carrying the story.

When asked about fans' opinions on this matter, Bobby Deol shared with Bollywood Gyaan, "Aisa kuchh nahi hai. Agar Ranbir ko 3 ghante sambhaalne the, mujhe sirf 15 minute sambhaalne the. Agar Ranbir woh 3 ghante nahi sambhaal paata toh mere 15 minute ka koi value nahi hota." He further credited Kapoor by saying, "Isliye hua kyunki Ranbir ka character, jis hisaab se Ranbir ne usse perform kiya... agar usne theek se nahi kiya hota naa, toh mera aana, matlab hi nahi rakhta."

Strong Characters in Action Films

Bobby Deol also highlighted the importance of strong characters in action films. He mentioned that for such movies to be successful, both the antagonist and protagonist must be compelling and work hard towards their goals. According to him, if it's obvious from the beginning that the hero will win, it diminishes the excitement for both the audience and the film itself.

The actor praised the writing of "Animal," emphasizing how crucial it is for an action drama to have well-developed characters on both sides. This balance ensures that viewers remain engaged throughout the film as they witness a genuine struggle between opposing forces.

Upcoming Sequel: Animal Park

A sequel to "Animal" is already in development. Titled "Animal Park," this new installment will feature Ranbir Kapoor taking on dual roles. The anticipation surrounding this sequel suggests that audiences are eager to see how these characters evolve and what new dynamics will unfold.

The collaboration between Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor has evidently struck a chord with viewers. As discussions continue around their performances in "Animal," it's clear that both actors brought something unique to their roles, contributing significantly to the film's overall impact.