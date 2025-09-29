Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga Hits The Right Notes With Sonam Bajwa’s Graceful Performance Shares Remo D’Souza

The song Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga from Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT released today, and it's already drawing attention for its evocative visuals and soulful sound. Featuring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, the track blends heartbreak and passion through both its melody and its choreography.

The number has been choreographed by Remo D'Souza, who has created sequences that merge classic grace with intense emotion. Speaking about Sonam's effort on set, Remo shared his admiration for her dedication:

"Sonam is an incredibly hardworking performer. The choreography for this song wasn't easy - it required a lot of control and expression - but she picked it up with such focus. She brought her own understanding of the character into every move, which elevated the performance on screen," he said.

The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Farhan Sabri, with music composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, and lyrics by Asim Raza and Sameer Anjaan. Neha's voice, in particular, adds a soulful depth to the track's exploration of love and its consequences.

With visuals that capture both vulnerability and strength, Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga offers a glimpse into the emotional world of Ada, Sonam's character in the film. It's a layered portrayal that leaves much for the audience to interpret ahead of the film's release.

Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg with co-producer Raghav Sharma, is set to hit theatres this Diwali on 21st October 2025. The release of Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga adds another piece to the puzzle, building anticipation for the film without giving too much away.