Bollywood Karva Chauth 2025 LIVE: Hina Khan Decks Up For First Karwa Chauth, Shilpa Shetty Turns Desi Girl

Bollywood Karva Chauth 2025: From Shilpa Shetty to Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, tinsel town stars celebrated the festival of Karva Chauth with full fervour as they prayed for the well-being of their husband. While Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karwa Chauth celebration at her grand house in Mumbai, Kajal Agarwal, Kriti Kharbana celebrated the festival with their respective husbands at their homes.

October 10 was extra special for Hina Khan as she celebrated her first Karva Chauth after she got hitched to Rocky Jaiswal. While the lovely ladies kept a fast for the well-being of their husbands, their partners pampered them with love and care.

Govinda surprised his wife Sunita Ahuja by gifting her a gold necklace worth lakhs of Rupees. She proudly flaunted her gift on Instagram, making waves on the internet.

Sonam Kapoor sizzled in traditional wear as she arrived for the Karva Chauth 2025 celebrations at Anil and Sunita's residence. Amid rumours of her second pregnancy, she was seen wearing an outfit that covered her.

LIVE Feed

What Govinda Gifted Wife Sunita Ahuja On Karva Chauth 2025? "Sona kitana sona hai @govinda_herono1Mera Karwa Chauth Gift aa gaya," Sunita Ahuja wrote on Instagram, confirming that Govinda presented her with a gold necklace. What a surprise! Instagram પર આ પોસ્ટ જુઓ Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja) દ્વારા શેર કરેલ એક પોસ્ટ

Kriti Kharbanda Is LOVING every bit of Karva Chauth Celebrations Kriti Kharbanda flaunted her million-dollar smile as she shared a glimpse of her mehendi. Her infectious smile is unmissable.

Hina Khan Flaunts Her Mehendi As She Celebrates First Karva Chauth Hina Khan, who tied the knot with Rocky Jaiswal in 2025, showcased her mehendi as she posed for the camera. She is celebrating her first Karva Chauth post marriage.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Karva Chauth 2025 and a prosperous Diwali!