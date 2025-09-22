Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea Dismissed By Supreme Court In Rs 215-Crore Money Laundering Case Linked To Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Supreme Court has rejected Jacqueline Fernandez's request to dismiss a Rs 215-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, compelling her to face ongoing legal challenges. The court emphasised that allegations must be accepted during charge framing, despite the absence of proven wrongdoing.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently faced a legal hurdle as the Supreme Court declined to consider her request to dismiss a Rs 215-crore money laundering case. This case, filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The court's decision means Jacqueline must continue to face the charges for now.

The actor had previously approached the Supreme Court after her plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court in July. On Monday, Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih dismissed her petition but allowed her the option to return at a later stage in the proceedings. Jacqueline's legal team argued that she was unaware of any wrongdoing when accepting gifts from Sukesh.

Supreme Court's Observations

Justice Datta referred to the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary judgment, which upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He noted that while allegations exist regarding gifts given to Jacqueline, nothing has been proven yet. The court emphasized that during charge framing, allegations must be accepted as they are.

The bench remarked: "The allegation is that it was given to you as gifts. Nothing has been proved. At the stage of framing charges, you must accept what is alleged. If one friend gives something to another, and later that person is found involved in a predicate offence, it becomes very difficult. That is why Vijay Madanlal has considered this part, and we are bound by it."

Jacqueline's Stand in Court

Through her lawyer, Jacqueline asserted her innocence. She stated: "I am a film star. This man is a con star who is in jail. He is accused of impersonating ministers and making fraudulent calls from jail. He convinced a complainant to part with Rs 200 crore, promising to secure bail for her husband. I have nothing to do with this."

She further explained that Sukesh was infatuated with her and sent gifts like bags without any involvement on her part in laundering Rs 200 crore. She stressed that she isn't named in any extortion-related offences and didn't receive any of the money involved.

The ED Case Background

The Enforcement Directorate's case stems from an extortion FIR lodged by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in August 2022. Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly deceived Aditi Singh, wife of former Religare Enterprises promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, by pretending to be a senior government official offering bail for her jailed husband for Rs 200 crore.

While EOW investigates fraud within jail premises, ED focuses on money laundering aspects. Jacqueline Fernandez appears as a co-accused in ED's chargesheet related to this matter. In 2022, she secured bail from a trial court on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with one surety of equal value.

This ongoing legal battle highlights the complexities surrounding high-profile cases involving celebrities and financial crimes in India today.