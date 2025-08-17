Mukesh Chhabra And Malaika Arora Celebrate Indian Cinema As Judges At Melbourne Festival

Mukesh Chhabra and Malaika Arora brought glamour and expertise to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, showcasing Indian cinema's rich culture and talent. Their collaboration highlighted India's artistic spirit on an international platform.

Celebrating Indian Cinema

Their participation not only heightened the competition but also highlighted India's vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage. This collaboration made the nation proud by showcasing its artistic spirit to an international audience.

