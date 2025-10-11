Bombay High Court Dismisses Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 100cr Defamation Lawsuit Against Estranged Wife & Brother

The Bombay High Court dismissed Nawazuddin Siddiqui's defamation lawsuit against his brother and wife due to non-prosecution. The ongoing family disputes and divorce proceedings continue to affect his personal and professional life.



The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The suit, valued at Rs 100 crore, was against his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife Anjana Pandey. The dismissal was due to non-prosecution. Although the detailed order is pending, it highlights ongoing family disputes involving the actor.

Nawazuddin had accused his brother of deceitful actions. He claimed that after appointing Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008, he misused access to Nawazuddin's financial resources. Allegedly, Shamasuddin purchased properties using the actor's money under his own name. This accusation added tension to their already strained relationship.

Allegations of Blackmail

The actor further alleged that after removing Shamasuddin from his managerial role, he resorted to blackmail. Nawazuddin claimed that Shamasuddin, along with Anjana Pandey, threatened him with "cheap videos." These allegations were part of the defamation suit, which Nawazuddin believed affected his career and delayed film projects.

In a separate but related matter, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been involved in a contentious divorce process. Married for over 14 years with two children, Shaura and Yaani, they initiated divorce proceedings in May 2020. Aaliya cited emotional distress and claimed Nawazuddin made her feel insignificant during their marriage.

Divorce Settlement Developments

Aaliya's lawyer mentioned her suffering and her desire for sole custody of their children. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin denied these claims and stated that Aaliya sought Rs 30 crore in alimony. However, by March 2023, reports emerged that Nawazuddin agreed to settle the dispute and withdraw his defamation case against Aaliya.

Surprisingly, in September 2025, the couple reconciled for their children's sake. "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life," Aaliya shared with ETimes. She expressed a desire to share positive developments publicly since negative aspects had been aired before.

Professional Background

Nawazuddin's legal battles have drawn significant public attention due to their complexity and personal nature. As these issues unfold, they continue to impact both his personal life and professional career.