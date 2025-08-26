Boney Kapoor Drops A Comment On Seerat Kapoor's Recent Bombshell Pictures, Calling Her "Seductive"

Actress Seerat Kapoor knows how to set the internet ablaze with her breathtaking style and elegance. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a series of bombshell pictures, exuding confidence and sophistication in a chic white blazer paired with a frill skirt. Her sensuous yet classy look left fans gushing in the comment section, flooding it with hearts and fire emojis.

But what truly grabbed the spotlight was none other than veteran producer and actor Boney Kapoor's unexpected comment. While fans were busy showering compliments, Boney Kapoor stepped into the conversation with a bold one-word remark-"Seductive🙌"

The comment instantly sparked chatter across social media, with netizens noticing how even industry stalwarts couldn't resist Seerat's captivating aura. Known for her charming presence both on and off-screen, Seerat Kapoor's aura never fails to remind us why she is considered one of the most stylish and sensuous actresses of her generation.

This is not the first time Seerat has wowed her followers with a head-turning look. From red carpets to casual chic moments, the actress continues to redefine glam with her fashion choices. Her latest pictures in the white ensemble radiated boss-lady energy with just the right blend of femininity and allure, making it impossible to scroll past without leaving a reaction.

While Boney Kapoor's remark has stirred a blaze of reactions, one thing is clear-Seerat Kapoor's aura is truly magnetic, powerful enough to catch the attention of audiences and Bollywood biggies alike.