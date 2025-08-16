Ramayana: Sunny Deol Drops MAJOR Update On RK's Film; Spills Beans On His Character, Shooting Update & More

Ramayana Part 1 Shooting Updates: The anticipation surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana has reached a fever pitch. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, this mythological epic is set to retell the revered Hindu scripture with a modern cinematic vision. As details unfold, fans across the globe are eagerly counting the days until they can witness this timeless tale on the silver screen.

Nitesh Tiwari, acclaimed for his work on Dangal and Chhichhore, is taking on the colossal task of adapting one of the most sacred and culturally significant texts in Hindu tradition. The Ramayana is more than just a story-it's a spiritual cornerstone for millions. Tiwari's vision aims to stay true to the essence of the epic while reimagining it through high-end visual storytelling, emotional depth, and character-driven narratives.

Last month, the first look teaser of the movie adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic, offering a sneak peek at Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's characters, took the internet by storm. Recently, Sunny Deol, who plays a key role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, has dropped a major update about the film that will surely leave you wanting more.

Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol Drops Major Update On Ramayana Movie Shooting Updates

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra, the buzz around Ramayana is growing stronger by the day. One of the major reasons behind the growing excitement is the film's stellar ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram, bringing his calm yet intense screen presence to the role. Sai Pallavi, known for her grace and natural acting style, takes on the role of Sita, while Yash, the KGF superstar, has been cast as the formidable Ravana - an intriguing casting choice that has only heightened audience curiosity.

One of the most talked-about casting choices in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana is none other than Bollywood veteran Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Known for his intense screen presence, raw energy, and powerful dialogue delivery, Deol's portrayal of the revered Vanara warrior promises to create waves among fans and industry insiders alike.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Sunny Deol has revealed that he is yet to start shooting for the movie. "I'm going to be shooting very shortly, (sic)" the 67-year-old was quoted as saying. He further added, "I think it's going to be great, it's going to be beautiful. (sic)"

Ramayana: Sunny Deol On His Character, Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor & More

In the same interview, Sunny Deol also opened up on the magnitude of his character, Lord Hanuman, admitting that "nervousness" or "fear" is there. "See, nervousness or fear - that factor is there. But that's the beauty of it, because you have to find within yourself how you're going to take up the challenge and how you're going to live up to it. And you're getting the opportunity to do it, and I'm very sure Amit, the producer, they're doing a great job of it. Because they are going to bring out those supernatural things and those effects on screen, which I hope - fingers crossed - are nothing less than what Hollywood has. I mean, how many times has it been made, and how many Ramlilas happen? When it comes to the big screen, the way all the actors involved in it are performing, I'm sure there will be justice to everything, and people will feel satisfied and enjoy the whole film," Deol explained.

Furthermore, he expressed his excitement about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana and heaped praises on the actor. "I think it's going to be great because he's such a fine actor, and he always takes up a project and lives it completely (sic)," he concluded.

For those unversed, the first part of Ramayana - Ramayana: Part 1 - has been scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2026.