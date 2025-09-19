Can 'Ajey' Be Actor Anant Joshi's '12th Fail' Moment?

The Indian film industry loves a good underdog story, both on and off-screen. We've seen careers dramatically reshaped by a single, impactful performance. Vikrant Massey's journey to mainstream stardom, undeniably cemented by his powerful portrayal in 12th Fail, serves as a recent and compelling example. Now, as actor Anant Joshi gears up for the release of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, where he steps into the formidable shoes of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Vikrant Massey, a talented actor with a strong foundation in television and critically acclaimed films, found himself propelled into a different league after 12th Fail. Anant Vijay Joshi, an actor who has also been steadily building his repertoire with various projects on OTT platforms. Apart from his strong supporting role as Pritam Pandey in the very same '12th Fail,' Anant has impressed audiences with his performances in series like 'Betaal,' 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye,' 'Maamla Legal Hai' to name a few.

The buzz around Ajey is already significant. Biopics, especially those on prominent public figures, inherently draw attention. For Anant Joshi, this role is a massive platform. His reported dedication, including going completely bald to authentically embody the look of Yogi Adityanath, signals a serious commitment to the character.

Fans are speculating that the film will be the moment that defines Joshi's career trajectory. One user wrote, "Ajey me Anant ki performance dekh ke lagta hai jaise Vikrant ke liye 12th Fail thi." Another commented, "Ajey ke saath Anant ne sabit kar diya hai ki ye film unke career ka 12th Fail moment ho sakti hai." One fan tweeted, "Ajey could be the moment that turns Anantvijay Joshi into a mainstream leading man, just like 12th Fail did for Vikrant Massey."

The parallels between Anant's current progression and Massey's pre-12th Fail career are noteworthy. Both actors are known for their craft rather than conventional 'star power' in the initial stages. Both are taking on roles that are demanding, based on real individuals, and carry a certain weight of expectation.

The nature of the roles differs significantly: 12th Fail was an apolitical tale of perseverance, while Ajey inherently ventures into politics. Nevertheless, if Anant Joshi's performance is universally lauded, his career could see a dramatic transformation, similar to the one experienced by Vikrant Massey after 12th Fail.