Cap Mania Tour Goes Global As Himesh Reshammiya Announces Dubai Show: Date, Venue & Other Details
Global fans of rockstar Himesh Reshammiya are in for a delightful treat as the hit-machine's ultra-successful Cap Mania Tour goes international! The iconic singer just made an official confirmation by unveiling the promo, promising "Surroor Ka Sailaab" and a "Musical Tsunami." After leaving fans in a frenzy with his concerts in Mumbai and Delhi, Himesh Reshammiya now officially announces the first international show - Dubai, 21st December! He shared that the national concerts were just glimpses of what's to come, but the epic show is now all set to transcend boundaries and take over the global stage, starting with Dubai! 🌍🎤
After the thunderous success of Badass Ravi Kumar, Himesh made history with his shows at Jio Garden in Mumbai and two back-to-back sold-out concerts in Delhi, which attracted a crowd of over 55,000 Gen-Z audience. Now, with the Dubai show on 21st December officially announced, fans are counting down the days for the international leg of this musical extravaganza!
Recently,
the
hit-machine
registered
an
international
feat
by
earning
a
spot
on
Bloomberg's
ranking
of
the
world's
most
influential
pop
stars,
becoming
the
only
Indian
artist
to
be
featured
on
the
esteemed
list
alongside
global
personalities.
Over
the
years,
Himesh
has
curated
more
than
200
billion
views
across
various
music
labels
and
over
25
billion
views
on
his
own
label
Himesh
Reshammiya
Melodies
from
more
than
1000
songs
exclusively
owned
by
the
label,
along
with
billions
of
audio
streams
across
platforms.
His YouTube channel alone enjoys a subscriber base of over 10 million, and with these stupendous numbers, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has become one of the most valuable independent music labels, thanks to its vast catalogue of over 1000 songs, phenomenal viewership, and massive audio streaming records.
After the stupendous theatrical success of Badass Ravi Kumar, audiences are eagerly waiting for its OTT release! Given that Himesh Reshammiya has his own unique way of making official announcements, fans can expect news soon whether it's about his upcoming concerts, his film's OTT release, exciting brand projects, or a brand-new chartbuster in the making!
Himesh Reshammiya's fans are now super excited to witness Dubai, 21st December the first stop of his international Cap Mania Tour, with many more global announcements to follow. When it's Himesh Reshammiya, it's always something extraordinary!