Cap Mania Tour Goes Global As Himesh Reshammiya Announces Dubai Show: Date, Venue & Other Details

Global fans of rockstar Himesh Reshammiya are in for a delightful treat as the hit-machine's ultra-successful Cap Mania Tour goes international! The iconic singer just made an official confirmation by unveiling the promo, promising "Surroor Ka Sailaab" and a "Musical Tsunami." After leaving fans in a frenzy with his concerts in Mumbai and Delhi, Himesh Reshammiya now officially announces the first international show - Dubai, 21st December! He shared that the national concerts were just glimpses of what's to come, but the epic show is now all set to transcend boundaries and take over the global stage, starting with Dubai! 🌍🎤

After the thunderous success of Badass Ravi Kumar, Himesh made history with his shows at Jio Garden in Mumbai and two back-to-back sold-out concerts in Delhi, which attracted a crowd of over 55,000 Gen-Z audience. Now, with the Dubai show on 21st December officially announced, fans are counting down the days for the international leg of this musical extravaganza!

Recently, the hit-machine registered an international feat by earning a spot on Bloomberg's ranking of the world's most influential pop stars, becoming the only Indian artist to be featured on the esteemed list alongside global personalities. Over the years, Himesh has curated more than 200 billion views across various music labels and over 25 billion views on his own label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies from more than 1000 songs exclusively owned by the label, along with billions of audio streams across platforms.

His YouTube channel alone enjoys a subscriber base of over 10 million, and with these stupendous numbers, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies has become one of the most valuable independent music labels, thanks to its vast catalogue of over 1000 songs, phenomenal viewership, and massive audio streaming records.

After the stupendous theatrical success of Badass Ravi Kumar, audiences are eagerly waiting for its OTT release! Given that Himesh Reshammiya has his own unique way of making official announcements, fans can expect news soon whether it's about his upcoming concerts, his film's OTT release, exciting brand projects, or a brand-new chartbuster in the making!

Himesh Reshammiya's fans are now super excited to witness Dubai, 21st December the first stop of his international Cap Mania Tour, with many more global announcements to follow. When it's Himesh Reshammiya, it's always something extraordinary!