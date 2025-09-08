Censor Board Hails Love In Vietnam As A Revival Of Romance And Feel-good Cinema!

The buzz around Love in Vietnam keeps getting bigger each day. Audiences are already excited about its fresh casting of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, the debut of Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, along with the presence of veterans such as Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover. With its soulful music, breathtaking visuals, and heart-touching story, the film has become one of the most anticipated love stories of the year.

Adding to the excitement, the Censor board has given Love in Vietnam a big thumbs up, calling it a revival of romance and feel-good cinema for all age groups. The film has been certified U/A with a runtime of 132 minutes, ensuring it strikes the right balance for family audiences as well as young moviegoers who love heartfelt, musical romances.

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, Global Impex, Samten Hills & Dalat. It is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.