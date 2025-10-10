Chand Timing Today: When To Break Karva Chauth 2025 Fast? Shilpa Shetty Gives Glimpse Of Puja- VIDEO

Chand Timings Today (Karva Chauth 2025 time): The Bollywood divas including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Neelam have gathered at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025 together. When to break Karva Chauth 2025 fast? What are Chand (moon) timings today in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh? As married ladies celebrate the festival, they are waiting for the Moon to rise and shine in the sky? Just like the common woman, the tinsel town divas in Mumbai and Delhi are eagerly waiting to break their fast.

SHILPA SHETTY KARVA CHAUTH 2025 PUJA VIDEO

Shilpa took to social media to share a glimpse of her Karva Chauth 2025 celebrations. She can be seen passing the thali to other married ladies in her viral video. Raveena Tandon also joined her as Anil Kapoor's wife hosted her annual Karva Chauth celebration at her luxurious bungalow in Mumbai.

The Super Dancer Chapter 5 judge expressed her gratitude towards Sunita Kapoor, stating, "Karvachauth ki raat. As usual so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore)."

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages and wishes. Check out the viral clip right here!

CHAND TIMINGS TODAY IN DELHI, MUMBAI, LUCKNOW, NOIDA, CHANDIGARH

Wondering when will Shilpa Shetty and other Bollywood celebs break their Karwa Chauth 2025 fast? Here's the Moon Rise time for Karva Chauth 2025 fast in different cities of India-

New Delhi- 8:13pm

Noida- 8:13pm

Mumbai - 8:55pm

Pune- 8:52pm

Chandigarh- 8:09pm

Lucknow- 8:02pm

Kanpur- 8:06pm

