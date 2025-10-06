Chandni Bar Reopens Cast: Will Tabu Return To Chandni Bar 2? Here's What We Know

The highly anticipated sequel to the National Award-winning Chandni Bar is officially underway, but the primary question overshadowing the announcement is the potential return of its cinematic anchor, Tabu.

The original film, which earned Tabu a National Award for her raw and powerful portrayal of Mumtaz Sawant, remains intrinsically linked to her performance. The producers have confirmed that Chandni Bar 2 will be a reimagined story for a new generation, set 25 years after the original. As of now, the makers have not confirmed whether Tabu will reprise her iconic role.

A source close to the production has reveals that the makers of Chandni Bar 2 are already deep in talks with Tabu regarding her return to the franchise. As per the source "The producers are keenly interested in having her reprise her iconic role, as her presence is considered essential to the sequel's credibility and emotional core. The conversation is currently in process, the official casting confirmation of the actress is still awaited."

Chandni Bar 2 will be produced by Sandeep Singh under his banner, Legend Studios, and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ajay Bahl.

Given that the sequel is expected to introduce a new protagonist, a number of young actresses are reportedly in the running for the challenging lead role. Names circulating in the industry for this gritty and complex part include Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, and Tripti Dimri. The casting for the new lead, who will carry forward the legacy of examining life in Mumbai's dance bars, is expected to be finalized soon.