Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Chiranjeevi Hanuman: Anurag Kashyap BLASTS Vijay Subramaniam Over 'Made-In-AI' Film; 'Spineless...'

By
Chiranjeevi Hanuman Anurag Kashyap BLASTS Vijay Subramaniam

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap expressed his disappointment over the AI generated film "Chiranjeevi Hanuman- The Eternal". The 52-year-old shared the film's poster on Instagram with a note to the film's producter, Vijay Subramaniam. "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84 .

Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors , now producing a film made by AI," he sarcastically wrote. He further said that companies are always looking out for themselves rather than the talent.

"End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI," Kashyap added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

He added that any artist that "has a spine" should be "questioning him (Subramaniam) or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance." He said that this seems to be the future of the Hindi film industry.

"Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter," his note added. Subramaniam had earlier told PTI in an interview that his intention is to marry modern technology and ancient stories to capture the minds of the current youth who have shorter attention spans. BK BK

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: anurag kashyap
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X