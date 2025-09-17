Cocktail 2 Shooting Video LEAKED! Fans Feel Rashmika 'Looking Like Side Character' In Shahid-Kriti's Film

Cocktail 2 Leaked BTS Video: Cocktail 2 is finally happening! Get ready for another round of love, friendship, heartbreak and chaos... After almost 13 years, the beloved rom-com is making a grand return, but this time with a fresh and exciting trio - Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The original Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and debutant Diana Penty, became an instant hit thanks to its chartbuster songs, fresh and vibrant story, the emotional depth and of course, the onscreen chemistry between the trio. Now, the sequel promises to carry the legacy forward with the same energy and a modern twist.

Cocktail 2 Goes On Floor; Shooting Video Gets Leaked Online

Directed by Homi Adajania and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is officially in the production stage. The makers have already confirmed the highly-anticipated project and the shooting is currently underway in Italy. Fans are buzzing with excitement about the new dynamic this fresh trio - Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna - will bring to the big screens.

While the shooting is currently going on in full swing, a BTS video of the trio prepping for their shot has gotten leaked online. According to the user, a Redditor who shared the leaked video, revealed that the filming is currently happening in Italy.

The caption of the Reddit thread read, "Kriti Rashmika and Shahid Spotted Shooting in Italy".

While the storyline is being kept under wraps, insiders hint that Cocktail 2 will explore a fresh take on relationships in today's fast-paced world, set against a stylish backdrop - much like its predecessor.

Internet Reacts To Cocktail 2 Leaked Video

In the leaked video, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya couple, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, can be seen chatting, while Rashmika is spotted standing away from them waiting for the shot to begin.

Reacting to the viral leaked video, one of the users commented, "Couldn't even recognize Rashmika 😭 why is she looking like a side character 😭", while another one wrote, "Ye rashmkma ko night gown de diya kya......mummyo wala 🤣🤣🤣"