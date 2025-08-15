Coolie, Bittu Bahanebaaz To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: New Shows & Films To Watch This Weekend

The long weekend is here, and so is a fresh line-up of must-watch movies and shows to keep you entertained from start to finish. From side-splitting movies and episodes and festive specials to nail-biting spy thrillers and big-screen blockbusters, there's something for every mood. Whether you're staying in with the family or heading to the theatre, here's your guide to the hottest releases you can't miss this weekend.

Coolie

A reimagining of the iconic entertainer, Coolie follows the journey of a humble porter whose quick wit, courage, and sense of justice land him in extraordinary situations. Expect a rollercoaster of emotions with action-packed scenes, heartfelt drama, and a sprinkling of humour - all wrapped in that old-school Bollywood charm. The film has released today and is running in a theatre near you.

Bittu Bahanebaaz

Bittu is the story of a smart and quick-thinking 10-year-old boy who always finds funny and creative ways to get out of everyday sticky situations in a fast and imaginative manner. The Sonic show is packed with humor and everyday moments that everyone can relate to. At its heart, Bittu Bahanebaaz of Sonic is based on a simple truth - we all have a little bit of Bittu in us! With his sharp mind and boundless imagination, Bittu lives in a world where rules are flexible and creativity leads the way! That's what makes it a fun and relatable watch for kids and families alike. You can watch Masti Zindabad with Bittu Bahanebaaz, this Sat-Sun, 16-17 August, at 12.30pm on Sonic

Dog Man

Dog Man is a 2025 American animated superhero comedy film based on the children's graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey. It is a spin-off of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) and the second film in the Captain Underpants franchise. It was released this week on 11th of August. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar

Motu Patlu VS The Ghost House

Everyone's favourite duo, Motu and Patlu, are off on a spooky adventure like never before! When they stumble upon a creepy old house rumoured to be haunted, things take a hilarious turn with mysterious noises, flying objects, and some very strange ghosts. Packed with comedy, clever twists, and a dash of bravery, it's a perfect Independence Day watch for kids and adults alike. You can watch the film with your family on 15th Aug, Friday, 10:30 AM on Nick

War 2

The high-octane action saga continues with War 2, bringing back breathtaking stunts, exotic international locations, and an intense battle of wits between rivals. This sequel raises the stakes with bigger set pieces, jaw-dropping chase sequences, and twists that will keep you guessing till the end. The film has released today and is running in a theatre near you.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel's first family into the MCU, set in a stylish 1960s world as they battle Galactus and the Silver Surfer. A retro-futuristic kickoff to Phase Six, it blends cosmic adventure with emotional depth. The film is currently running in theatres.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" has made a highly awaited comeback this summer. It marks the return of Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, continuing the Virani family saga 25 years later with new twists, drama, and fresh characters. The show streams daily on JioHotstar

Pinaki and Happy in The Dark Hour

In this special mini movie, Pinaki and Happy find themselves in the middle of a daring mission when their city faces an unexpected blackout. As they race against time to solve the mystery behind "The Dark Hour," the pair face tricky clues, laugh-out-loud moments, and heartwarming teamwork. A mix of suspense, comedy, and patriotism that makes for a fun holiday afternoon. You can watch the film on 15th Aug, Friday, 12:30 PM on Sonic