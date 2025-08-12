Coolie Early Review (Hindi): Rajinikanth’s Film Is A Masterpiece But The Post Credit Scene Will….

Coolie (Hindi) Early Review: Rajinikanth is currently making waves in the news, and for good reason. The legendary actor is gearing up for his first film release of the year, which has fans buzzing with excitement. The film in question is Coolie, an action-packed thriller directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. To note, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and his inaugural collaboration with Kanagaraj. The posters and trailers have already generated significant anticipation. This isn't all. Aamir Khan's cameo in the film has also been one of the key elements of Coolie

In Coolie, Rajinikanth takes on the role of Deva, leading a remarkable ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles. Supporting them are Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. The storyline reportedly revolves around a former gold smuggler who reunites his old team using stolen technology hidden within antique golden watches, triggering a series of intense events. As everyone is looking forward to the release of Coolie, it is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages and we have got our hands on the review of the Hindi version of the film.

Coolie (Hindi) Early Review

Taking to social media, actor turned critic Kuldeep Gadhvi stated that Coolie is a 'dhamakedar cinematic experience which is bound to hold your attention since the first frame'. He emphasised that 'Kahani me action, emotion, drama, thrill aur suspense ka aisa behtareen taal mel hai ki ek pal bhi nazarein hatana mushkil ho jata hai'. Kuldeep also revealed that the first half is a little slow but picks up an impressive pace during the second half. He was all praises for Raijinkanth's performance which is intense and dhamakedar.

As per Kuldeep, while Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj delivered a strong performance along with Shruti Hassan and Pooja Hedge who also left a mark with their stint. However, it was Aamir Khan's cameo that is 'zabardast' and will leave the audience surprised. He also mentioned that Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction is outstanding and the filmmaker has a hold over every scene.

Coolie End & Post Credit Scene

Furthermore, Kuldeep asserted, "Film me post credit and end credit dono scene maujood hain aur dono me aisa surprise hai jo logon ko Khushi aur hairaani dono deta hai". He gave Coolie a 5 star rating and called it a masterpiece which comes with dhamakedaar action and shandaar making.

Meanwhile, Shruti Hassan recently got candid about working with Rajinikanth and stated, "It was really inspiring. It was amazing. It was such a great learning experience to be around so many actors in the beginning. I like to still be nervous about what I'm going to learn and what my experiences are going to be. But definitely, overall it was amazing to have interactions with so many great legends". To note, Coolie is set to release on August 14 and has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.