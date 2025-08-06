Coolie Vs War 2 Runtime: Rajinikanth Vs Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR- Which Film Is Longer?

Photo Credit: Coolie and War 2 Poster, Courtesy of Rajinikanth, Hrithik's Instagram Page

Coolie Vs War 2 Runtime: Independence Day box office clashes always make the maximum noise in the industry. Gadar 2 and OMG 2 locked horns at the box office in 2023 while Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha released together on the same day during the Independence Day 2022 weekend. Bollywood has witnessed several big clashes in the past 10 years; however, this year is different as a Hindi film starring North and South superstars will battle it out against a movie featuring the biggest name from South industry.

There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about War 2 and Coolie 2. The two much-awaited flicks will hit the silver screens on August 14, offering the audience a grand option on their platter. While Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR will lead the charge for War 2, Rajinikanth is set to take over the cinema halls with his 171st film titled Coolie.

Trade experts are expecting a mega clash, especially in the Telugu and Tamil belts. While War 2 is expected to dominate the Hindi-speaking markets, Coolie will surpass the collections of the action drama in Tamil Nadu. It remains to be seen how War 2 fares in Andra Pradesh and Telangana as Jr. NTR is a big name in Tollywood. He is foraying into Hindi cinema with the second installment of YRF's ambitious franchise.

Filmibeat has been sharing regular updates about Coolie and War 2 ahead of their release. We exclusively reported about the special plans for Coolie's trailer launch.

WAR 2 RUNTIME REVEALED: HRITHIK ROSHAN'S FILM IS LONGEST SPY UNIVERSE FILM

Yash Raj Films has created a mega universe of spies with the release of films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Now, all eyes are on War 2 as it is said to be the longest spy universe film ever with a duration of 2 hours 53 minutes, according to a report in Pinkvilla. The total runtime of War 2, excluding the post-credit scene, is 173 minutes.

COOLIE RUNTIME: COOLIE VS WAR 2- WHICH FILM IS LONGER?

Rajinikanth's action thriller is said to be 2 hours 50 minutes long. This means the movie will have a duration of 170 minutes. If we compare the runtime, War 2 will have a longer duration than Coolie.

Interestingly, War 2 has received a rating of U/A from the Censor Board, while Coolie has been certified A (Adults Only). This has sparked concerns among the industry and Rajinikanth fans as they believe that the rating can impact the box office collection of Coolie.