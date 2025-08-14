Coolie vs War 2 X Review: Rajinikanth's Film Or Hrithik’s Film; Which Movie Leaves Mark? Check Audience Tweets

Coolie vs War 2 X Review: Two highly anticipated films have clashed at the Indian box office on Independence Day 2025 and are creating a massive buzz among fans. The films in question are Coolie starring Rajinikanth and War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Both movies are action thrillers and have generated excitement worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is competing with Ayan Mukerji's War 2 and the trailer of both the movies have managed to leave the audience quite excited and intrigued for the big releases.

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays the character Deva, alongside a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. Aamir Khan also makes a cameo appearance. This film marks Rajinikanth's 171st role as a lead actor. Meanwhile, War 2 introduces Jr NTR to Bollywood audiences for the first time. Besides, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. As War 2 and Coolie have locked horns at the box office, there have been buzz among the audience about which film is better.

War 2 X Review: What's Good What's Bad

While fans have been in awe of Hrithik and Jr NTR's performance, the predictable story and uneven pacing. A user gave War 2 a rating of two stars and wrote, "War 2: Dull. A letdown... Screenplay, music, direction, even performances are lacklustre. Sky-high expectations from #HrithikRoshan - #AyanMukerji ,but all that glitters is not gold! #war2Review #war2 is among #HrithikRoshan 's weakest spy films".

On the other hand, fans have been lauding the background music of the film. A user tweeted, "Ntr intro saithan BGM🥵🥵🥵🥵❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥... Mad ra babu @yrf #War2".

Coolie: What's Good What's Bad

Talking about Coolie, a Twitter user called it 'fantastic and massy' with a rating of 4 stars. He tweeted, "Screenplay, music, direction even performances are stunning. High level performance from superstar🔥 #Rajinikanth𓃵 - #LokeshKanagaraj ,done a fantastic job and persent very well!"

On the other hand, a user gave Coolie a rating of 2 stars and wrote, "Too many cooks spoil the curry. Hype 📈, output 📉. Vettaiyan has more story. Coolie is Basha with Ani music and few extra characters. Amir Khan role has 0 impact. Nag & Uppi could have been better. Soubin was fantastic".

A user emphasised that Coolie is better than War 2 and tweeted, "While *War 2* rides on star power, it struggles with a predictable plot and weak VFX (especially for NTR's body). *Coolie*, on the other hand, is pure mass + class - Rajinikanth in peak style, Nagarjuna stealing the show, Lokesh Kanagaraj's tight screenplay, powerful cameos, and emotional weight that lands. It's more engaging, better paced, and far more memorable".

While both the films have opened to mixed reviews, which one are you excited for?