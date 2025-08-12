Dabba Cartel Actor Bhupendra Singh Jadawat Receives Rajasthan Pravasi Samman

Dabba Cartel actor Bhupendra Singh Jadawat was honored with the Rajasthan Pravasi Samman at a grand event organized by the Rajasthani Pravasi Foundation at Maxus Dome & Banquets in Bhayandar (West), Maharashtra. The ceremony was graced by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and State Minister Madan Dilawar as chief guests.

The Rajasthan Pravasi Samman is awarded to Non-Resident Rajasthanis who have made a distinct mark in their respective fields through talent, dedication, and significant achievements, while also promoting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan across India and abroad.

The actor in his social media post, shared series of pictures and captioned,

"When one is compelled to leave their homeland regardless of the reason, it is never a solitary departure.

Alongside the physical self, one carries the invisible weight of blessings from their elders, woven into the fabric of their culture.

This culture, inherited and sacred, travels with us quietly, steadfastly forming the very essence of our being.

And then, in a distant land, when the guardians and torchbearers of that very culture embrace you with love and honor, tears that well up are not of sorrow, but of fulfillment a moment that feels like the universe completing a sacred circle.

Such was the evening of yesterday.

Far from my native land, I found profound love for my art so deep, so sincere that I am left humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude.

I offer my heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Smt. @diyakumariofficial

to the Honorable Minister of Culture, @gssjodhpur ji, @rajasthan_tourism and above all, to the @rajasthanpravasi @gyansinghchampawat @priti_charan09 ji

whose faith in me brought this moment into being.

On behalf of myself, my parents, and my entire family, I extend my heartfelt gratitude."

Bhupendra Singh Jadawat is known for his powerful performances in acclaimed films and web series such as Class of '83, Ittu Si Baat, Dabba Cartel, and Modern Love Mumbai. His work has earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances and honored several distinguished members of the Rajasthani diaspora. Non-resident Rajasthanis from across the country and abroad participated in large numbers, celebrating the state's rich cultural legacy and pride.

Other prominent attendees included Rajasthan's Minister of Animal Husbandry Joraram Kumawat, Minister of Rural Development Otaram Dewasi, MLA Mahant Pratap Puri, MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, Mahendra Kabra, Meghraj Dhakad, Bhanwar Kularia, Narsi Kularia, Khet Singh, Ratan Singh, Bhupendra Singh Rathore, and various other dignitaries and members of the diaspora.

The event also shed light on the glorious history of Rajasthan, its festivals, industries, commerce, and the vital role of the diaspora in social service. Attendees were also invited to return to Rajasthan for investment opportunities and further cultural engagement.