Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Release Date: Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur Now To Release On Gudi Padwa

The much-awaited bilingual action-drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has been creating a buzz across the nation. The film is now all set for a grand pan-India theatrical release on 19th March 2026, making a special arrival this Gudi Padwa and extended Eid weekend.

The lead duo, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, unveiled an intense new poster today, officially announcing the revised release date.

Dacoit promises an electrifying cinematic experience, seamlessly blending high-octane action, raw emotion, and gripping drama. With the fiery chemistry between Sesh and Mrunal, and Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, the film is poised to make a lasting impact.

Marking Shaneil Deo's directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.